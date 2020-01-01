 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Golden Pineapple Pre-Roll 1g with Bonus Nug

by Lucky Devil Farms

About this product

About this strain

Terpenes
Golden Pineapple is a hybrid cross between Golden Goat and Pineapple Kush that delivers creative, uplifting effects with a fruity, tropical flavor. Its aroma is remarkably similar to sour pineapple, providing a flavorful escape from stress, anxiety, and depression. Golden Pineapple’s engaged, active effects will give you the energy you need to keep going throughout your day, although in larger doses, it can be difficult to direct that focus effectively.

About this brand

Lucky Devil Farms is family owned and operated cannabis production company. Our farms are located in the Nalley Valley area of Tacoma, Washington. We take pride in our growing process, so we use no pesticides or chemicals while farming, we simply use care and respect to make our product some of the best on the market.