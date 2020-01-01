About this product
About this strain
Lemon Tree
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Lemon Tree is a hybrid cross of Lemon Skunk and Sour Diesel. The flavor profile is lemon all the way with a welcoming intensity the second you open the bag. Give this strain a shot if you’re looking for a balanced high from a new lemon cultivar.
About this brand
Lucky Devil Farms
Lucky Devil Farms is family owned and operated cannabis production company. Our farms are located in the Nalley Valley area of Tacoma, Washington. We take pride in our growing process, so we use no pesticides or chemicals while farming, we simply use care and respect to make our product some of the best on the market.