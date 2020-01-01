 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Lemon Tree Pre-Roll 1g and Bonus Nug

Lemon Tree Pre-Roll 1g and Bonus Nug

by Lucky Devil Farms

Write a review
Lucky Devil Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Lemon Tree Pre-Roll 1g and Bonus Nug

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lemon Tree

Lemon Tree
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Lemon Tree is a hybrid cross of Lemon Skunk and Sour Diesel. The flavor profile is lemon all the way with a welcoming intensity the second you open the bag. Give this strain a shot if you’re looking for a balanced high from a new lemon cultivar.

About this brand

Lucky Devil Farms Logo
Lucky Devil Farms is family owned and operated cannabis production company. Our farms are located in the Nalley Valley area of Tacoma, Washington. We take pride in our growing process, so we use no pesticides or chemicals while farming, we simply use care and respect to make our product some of the best on the market.