Hybrid
Marionberry Pie
by Lucky Devil FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this brand
Lucky Devil Farms
Lucky Devil Farms is family owned and operated cannabis production company. Our farms are located in the Nalley Valley area of Tacoma, Washington. We take pride in our growing process, so we use no pesticides or chemicals while farming, we simply use care and respect to make our product some of the best on the market.
About this strain
Marionberry Pie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
From an anonymous breeder out of Arizona, Marionberry Pie, also known as Mited, comes from unknown parents. With a sweet, tart smell like marionberry jam, this hybrid leans toward a strong body high with exceptional euphoric qualities. Depending on the phenotype, buds can be either purple or green with orange hairs.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.