Hybrid

Marionberry Pie

by Lucky Devil Farms

Lucky Devil Farms Cannabis Flower Marionberry Pie

Lucky Devil Farms is family owned and operated cannabis production company. Our farms are located in the Nalley Valley area of Tacoma, Washington. We take pride in our growing process, so we use no pesticides or chemicals while farming, we simply use care and respect to make our product some of the best on the market.

Marionberry Pie

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

From an anonymous breeder out of Arizona, Marionberry Pie, also known as Mited, comes from unknown parents. With a sweet, tart smell like marionberry jam, this hybrid leans toward a strong body high with exceptional euphoric qualities. Depending on the phenotype, buds can be either purple or green with orange hairs.

