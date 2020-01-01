 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Peppermint Mints 100mg 10-pack

by Lucky Edibles

Charles Schulz, the creator of Charlie Brown, once said: “Peppermint Patty, is forthright, doggedly loyal, with a devastating singleness of purpose, the part of us that goes through life with blinders on.” That’s kind of like our Peppermint 10mg Mints. She was one of our first products produced in 2014. She’s always loyal, and forthright is an understatement. This girl goes through life with one purpose, to knock you off your feet with in-your-face Peppermint brilliance. While we don’t recommend the blinders part, we like to think that belief driven purpose is a good thing.

Do you love Lucky Edibles, free stuff and rad events? Are you active on social media? Are you like, really popular? Then put all your talents to good use by becoming a Lucky Edibles brand ambassador! What’s in it for you: -> FREE Lucky Edibles swag -> FREE Product Testing! Be one of the first to try new Lucky products and flavors -> FREE entrance to all Lucky Edibles private events -> Participate in ambassador-exclusive giveaways