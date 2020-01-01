 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dogwalker OG

by Lucky Lion

Lucky Lion Cannabis Flower Dogwalker OG

About this strain

Dogwalker OG

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Dogwalker OG is a balanced hybrid bred by combining Albert Walker OG and Chemdawg 91. With a complex profile of woody and skunky aromas, Dogwalker OG delivers a strong cerebral calm that radiates throughout the body over time. Dogwalker OG promotes focus, while also inducing deep relaxation that easily converts to sleep in high doses. This THC-rich hybrid can be used for a variety of issues, particularly pain, mood disorders, and appetite loss.

About this brand

What is Lifted Luxury? Lifted Luxury is the end result of Lucky Lion’s relentless commitment to curate the finest cannabis available today. Quality over quantity is our elemental philosophy and it resonates in every single plant that is under the close, personal care of our team. Our products speak for themselves, and they roar. With Lucky Lion you are truly lifted to superior heights.