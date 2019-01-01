About this product
This sativa dominant hybrid packs an energetic punch that has PDX Monthly calling it one of the best party strains in Oregon. Most people find that it delivers uplifting, energetic effects with a fruity, tropical flavor. It makes for an excellent start to your day or a great addition to your night out!
About this strain
Golden Pineapple
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Ocimene
Golden Pineapple is a hybrid cross between Golden Goat and Pineapple Kush that delivers creative, uplifting effects with a fruity, tropical flavor. Its aroma is remarkably similar to sour pineapple, providing a flavorful escape from stress, anxiety, and depression. Golden Pineapple’s engaged, active effects will give you the energy you need to keep going throughout your day, although in larger doses, it can be difficult to direct that focus effectively.