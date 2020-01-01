 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Golden Pineapple Pre-roll 1g

by Lucky Lion

Lucky Lion Cannabis Pre-rolls Golden Pineapple Pre-roll 1g

About this strain

Golden Pineapple

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

Golden Pineapple is a hybrid cross between Golden Goat and Pineapple Kush that delivers creative, uplifting effects with a fruity, tropical flavor. Its aroma is remarkably similar to sour pineapple, providing a flavorful escape from stress, anxiety, and depression. Golden Pineapple’s engaged, active effects will give you the energy you need to keep going throughout your day, although in larger doses, it can be difficult to direct that focus effectively.

About this brand

Lucky Lion Logo
What is Lifted Luxury? Lifted Luxury is the end result of Lucky Lion’s relentless commitment to curate the finest cannabis available today. Quality over quantity is our elemental philosophy and it resonates in every single plant that is under the close, personal care of our team. Our products speak for themselves, and they roar. With Lucky Lion you are truly lifted to superior heights.