The Wook

by Lucky Lion

Bred by the highly revered One Eye, this indica dominant hybrid is a potent cross between Albert Walker OG Kush and the GSC Forum Cut. This specific phenotype was selected for its amazing smell and terpene profile. Expect a sweet, earthy taste that brings waves of relaxation, both physically and mentally.

What is Lifted Luxury? Lifted Luxury is the end result of Lucky Lion’s relentless commitment to curate the finest cannabis available today. Quality over quantity is our elemental philosophy and it resonates in every single plant that is under the close, personal care of our team. Our products speak for themselves, and they roar. With Lucky Lion you are truly lifted to superior heights.