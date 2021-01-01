Dr Blaze Gummies Delta 8 500mg Jar
About this product
Our Dr Blaze 500MG gummies are crafted in-house and contain 20 (25MG) the jar has a variety of flavors that are blazing with delightful refreshing berry flavors this pack contains both blue raspberry and pink strawberry gummies and more. They are triple lab tested for quality and consistency, People cannot get enough of these d8 gummies they are a true crowd-pleaser. These are the most potent D8 gummies on the market. Lucky Seven CBD is one of the main distributors of Dr. Blaze Delta 8 gummies, we offer tiered pricing for retail customers who order more than one jar of gummies, and if you are a Smokeshop, Headshop, or Vape shop owner in need of bulk Dr Blaze products feel free to fill our contact us form for a wholesale inquiry.
About this brand
Lucky Seven CBD
