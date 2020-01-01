 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Crazy Glue Disposable Vape 0.5g

by Lucky Turtle

About this strain

Crazy Glue

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Crazy Glue is a great all-around experience. Like a multi-tool, this strain is great in many situations without being overpowering in any one direction. Often referred to as a social high, it is going to relax you without slowing you down, and it's been said to offer a creative spark. This is a potent strain with low anxiety, making it great for most tolerance levels. A cross between Original Glue and Super Silver Chemdawg Haze, Crazy Glue smashes together two very different flavor profiles without yielding to either. You are going to get a complex smattering of spice, pepper, pine, sweetness, and earth. People who like to smell their cannabis before they smoke it will especially appreciate all the different aromas of Crazy Glue before partaking. 

About this brand

