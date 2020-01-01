🤖🍁 Multi growbox - Lights, ventilation and climate control bundle
by SuperGreenLab
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
No stores nearby
No stores nearby
No stores nearby
Chosen by leading agribusinesses and commercial growers, the powerful Pro 650 greenhouse fixtures are deployed in greenhouse and cultivation facilities across 98 degrees of latitude. Take advantage of its adjustable spectra and white-only mode through the use of its wireless software-based control system. The software provides control over zones, spectral output and intensity as well as maintenance alerts. Standard and high voltage options available. Rebate eligible.
Be the first to review this product.