🤖🍁 Multi growbox - Lights, ventilation and climate control bundle
by SuperGreenLab
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
No stores nearby
No stores nearby
No stores nearby
LumiGrow’s SmartPAR™ software enables growers to program lighting schedules for any number of zones desired within the greenhouse. Adjust light spectrum and intensity in accordance with zones to boost crop yield, optimize production phases and elicit desired characteristics from crops.
Be the first to review this product.