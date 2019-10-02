About this product

Introducing Universal Cannabis Tonic, the first and only cannabis medicine designed to be eaten, rubbed into sore muscles and aching joints, and applied by both men and women to enhance sensual pleasure. Potent + Reliable We standardize our potency to 25 mg of activated cannabinoids per ml. Strong enough for real relief and much stronger than most tinctures and topicals. Simple + Pure We extract directly into a base blend of organic nut oils without the use of solvents or alcohol. Universal Cannabis Tonic tastes great, without any sugars or artificial flavors. Easy to Use Our bottle comes with a graduated dropper marked at .4 ml (10 mg) and .8 ml (20 mg). The dropper makes it simple to accurately measure your preferred oral dose every time and to apply topically without wasting a drop. Earth Blend is our potent CBD blend. The deeply grounding quality of CBD is enhanced by the addition of a small amount of THC. Not intoxicating at standard doses, Earth Blend is the preferred daytime blend for those who desire gentle relief from stresses of the body and mind. 1mg THC + 9mg CBD (10mg total) per .4ml dose 75 doses per 1 oz. bottle 750mg total THC + CBD per 1 oz. bottle Available in 1 oz., 1/2 oz., and .8ml sample sizes. Ingredients: Cannabis, organic almond oil, organic coconut oil, natural flavors.