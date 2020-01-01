About this product

Earth Blend is our potent CBD blend. The deeply grounding quality of CBD is enhanced by the addition of a small amount of THC. Not intoxicating at standard doses, Earth Blend is the preferred daytime blend for those who desire gentle relief from stresses of the body and mind. Our Universal Cannabis Tonic is a versatile, full-spectrum tincture designed to be eaten, rubbed into sore muscles and aching joints, or used as a lubricant to enhance sensual play. It is available in three blends: a high THC blend called Sky, a high CBD blend called Earth, and a balanced THC/CBD blend called Meadow. Universal Cannabis Tonic is made with simple, plant-based ingredients, and tastes great, without any sugars or artificial flavors. Each bottle comes with a graduated dropper marked at .4 ml (10 mg) and .8 ml (20 mg). The dropper makes it simple to accurately measure your preferred oral dose every time and to apply topically without wasting a drop. Available in 30ml, 15ml, .8ml trial sizes, and softgel capsules. Ingredients: Organic almond oil, Sun+Earth Certified cannabis flower, organic virgin coconut oil, natural flavors Standardized potency: 1mg THC + 9mg CBD per .4ml (10mg) dose, 38 doses per 1/2 oz. bottle, 38mg THC + 338mg CBD per 1/2 oz. bottle