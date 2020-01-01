 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Lush Valley CBD Pet Spray

by Lush Valley CBD

About this product

Pets appreciate the benefits of CBD just like their humans! Lush Valley’s CBD Pet Spray is so enticingly delicious that even the pickiest of pets are left lickin’ their chops. Be the person your pet thinks you are by giving them some Lush Valley Pet Spray love! SUGGESTED USE: Shake before use, then spray several pumps onto your fur baby’s food. Lush Valley’s CBD Pet Spray in 500 mg strength can be used at every meal to promote a healthy appetite or as needed to soothe anxious situations, like road trips and visiting the groomer or vet. Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. It’s always best to consult a vet before using this or any other supplement. BUY NOW AND GET THREE FREE KN95 MASKS AND A 2 OZ. HAND SANITIZER WITH EVERY ORDER!

About this brand

Lush Valley CBD Logo
Awaken Your Healer Within You have a unique outlook on life. Testing boundaries doesn’t scare you, nor does thinking for yourself. You strive to practice self-awareness and mindfulness, but even the most centered of souls experience anxiety, insomnia and physical pain. Canabbidiol (CBD) is one of the most abundant components of the cannabis plant, with properties that can help promote calmness, boost clarity and soothe anxiety. Turn your focus inward, manifesting the best version of yourself to release your natural potential. Let Lush Valley CBD help you enhance your health and achieve a better sense of well being. We’re very particular in the varietals that we choose for extraction, and continue to refine our genetic selection to give us desirable cannabinoid structure, taste, and smell. Our products start with a tedious process of growing several varieties of hemp, then breeding and selecting the best ones. We also use CO2 extraction which leaves the oil in a more natural form and allows the terpenes (taste) to stay intact.