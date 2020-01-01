 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Sour Sunset Shake

by Luv-8

Luv-8 Cannabis Shake Sour Sunset Shake

About this product

About this strain

Sour Sunset

Sour Sunset

Sour Sunset is a new hybrid from DNA Genetics affiliated Crockett Family Farms that crosses the clone-only AJ’s Sour Diesel with a Secret Sherbet male to create a high-potency 60% indica that is loaded with delicious flavors and terpenes. Featuring high yields, THC levels well over 20%, and great bag appeal, Sour Sunset is sure to be a favorite with growers.

About this brand

