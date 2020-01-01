Tally Mon
by Strane
1 gram
$15.00
Pickup 43.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Gushlatti by LUVLI
Be the first to review this product.
An in-house cross by the Cookies Fam, Gelatti uses an unreleased Gelato and an OG Biscotti cut to create a beautiful new hybrid. Hard to find outside of California, like most Cookies genetics, Gelatti packs a punch with dense, kushy nugs that come with big oily trichomes. The straight gas terpenes will make any old school OG lover’s day with a thick mouthful that coats your senses as you exhale into a stoney haze.