Hybrid

Gushlatti

by LUVLI

Gushlatti by LUVLI

About this product

Gushlatti by LUVLI

Gelatti

Gelatti

Gelatti

An in-house cross by the Cookies Fam, Gelatti uses an unreleased Gelato and an OG Biscotti cut to create a beautiful new hybrid. Hard to find outside of California, like most Cookies genetics, Gelatti packs a punch with dense, kushy nugs that come with big oily trichomes. The straight gas terpenes will make any old school OG lover's day with a thick mouthful that coats your senses as you exhale into a stoney haze.

 

About this brand

LUVLI Logo
LUVLI - Tier 1 production facility located in the heart of Portland, OR. LUVLI has provided high-quality, indoor grown cannabis to the Oregon market since 2012. From old school funk to new school cultivars, our products are always consistent. With a huge catalog of genetics in our vault, we try to introduce new strains every few months.