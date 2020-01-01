 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lemon Meringue Infused Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by LUVLI

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Lemon Meringue by Exotic Genetix is a sweet, zestful cross of Lemon Skunk and Cookies and Cream. This pungent combo emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness, but at the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie. Lemon Meringue offers uplifting mental effects and invigorating energy that encourages physical activity. This strain’s subtle motivational qualities and pleasant euphoria make it a go-to for folks combating fatigue, depression, and minor headaches.    

Tier 1 production facility located in the heart of Portland, OR. LUVLI has provided high-quality, indoor grown cannabis to the Oregon market since 2012. From old school funk to new school cultivars, our products are always consistent. With a huge catalog of genetics in our vault, we try to introduce new strains every few months.