 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Memory Loss by Luvli

Memory Loss by Luvli

by LUVLI

Write a review
LUVLI Cannabis Flower Memory Loss by Luvli

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Bred by Archive Seed Bank

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Memory Loss

Memory Loss

Memory Loss is a fast-finishing 70% sativa hybrid from Archive Seed Bank that smells very much like a Dutch Haze, with a strong, peppery incense odor and undertones of bubblegum and fruit. This cross of Amnesia Haze and a Face Off OG male produces large, easy to grow plants and heavy yields. Memory Loss is named for its mind-warping high that can leave users in a disoriented and forgetful mental state.

About this brand

LUVLI Logo
Tier 1 production facility located in the heart of Portland, OR. LUVLI has provided high-quality, indoor grown cannabis to the Oregon market since 2012. From old school funk to new school cultivars, our products are always consistent. With a huge catalog of genetics in our vault, we try to introduce new strains every few months.