BaOx MoonRocks CBD

by Lux Pharms

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Product Details Strain Type: Balanced Hybrid CBD Content: >45% Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, B-caryophyllene Bisabolol, Pinene, Farsenene, Geranyl Acetate, Limonene, Linalool 100% Organic These MoonRocks are an exclusive product that we have custom made for us by a grower and manufacturer- limited supplies, get it it while it lasts. They consist of organic BaOx flower grown by an organic chemist, fully submerged in pure BaOX CBD isolate oil, then dunked into frosty golden Cherry Wine CBD Keef. This is a very powerful product that boasts a CBD concentration of over 45%. If you choose to smoke, the smoking experience is incredibly smooth, and the healing sensation is almost instantaneous. Combining BaOx and Cherry Wine gives you the combined benefits of both terpene profiles, so this product is good for treating pain, inflammation, anxiety, and provides relaxation. The high concentration of caryophyllene can help with seizures, convulsions, and spasms.

We curate the CBD market to bring you the best products in the world. We're also helping to organize the industry by creating the CBDatabase. www.luxpharms.com

