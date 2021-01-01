About this product

Product Details Strain Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid CBD Content: 30.5% Dominant Terpenes: Limonene & Beta-Caryophyllene 100% Organic Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance Fruity Pebbles combines the genetics of three California boutique strains: Green Ribbon, Tahoe Alien, and Grand Daddy Purple. This top shelf flower has a distinct citrus aroma and very frosty appearance. If you choose to smoke, the smoking experience is very smooth, and its terpenes give it the flavor of wild berries, tropical fruit, and a hint of spice. This is a powerful medicinal strain, boasting an ASTONISHING CBD percentage of 30.5%. The dominant terpenes give this strain anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety, pro-digestive, and anti-carcinogenic effects. The feeling is overall energizing but also mentally relaxing at the same time. Start your day with a big bowl of fruity pebbles :)