Hybrid

Fruity Pebbles CBD

by Lux Pharms

Fruity Pebbles CBD
About this product

Product Details Strain Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid CBD Content: 30.5% Dominant Terpenes: Limonene & Beta-Caryophyllene 100% Organic Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance Fruity Pebbles combines the genetics of three California boutique strains: Green Ribbon, Tahoe Alien, and Grand Daddy Purple. This top shelf flower has a distinct citrus aroma and very frosty appearance. If you choose to smoke, the smoking experience is very smooth, and its terpenes give it the flavor of wild berries, tropical fruit, and a hint of spice. This is a powerful medicinal strain, boasting an ASTONISHING CBD percentage of 30.5%. The dominant terpenes give this strain anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety, pro-digestive, and anti-carcinogenic effects. The feeling is overall energizing but also mentally relaxing at the same time. Start your day with a big bowl of fruity pebbles :)

About this brand

Lux Pharms Logo
We curate the CBD market to bring you the best products in the world. We're also helping to organize the industry by creating the CBDatabase. www.luxpharms.com

About this strain

Tahoe Alien

Tahoe Alien
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Linalool

Tahoe Alien is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid by Alien Genetics that will carry you straight into the cosmos. Bred by combining Tahoe OG Kush with Alien Kush, this phenotype inherits a subtle earthy aroma with notes of lemon and pine. Where this celestial strain really shines, however, is in its potency; prepare yourself for a full-body abduction that leaves behind stress, pain, insomnia, and nausea. While Tahoe Alien buds mature as early as 56 days, a 9-week flowering time is recommended for additional density and a more sedative effect.

