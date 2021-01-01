Pineapple Express CBD
About this product
Product Details CBD%: 29% Strain Type: Balanced Hybrid Terpenes: Myrcene, limonene, betacaryophyllene, terpinolene, guaiol 100% Organic Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance Pineapple Express is a 60:40 sativa dominant cross breed between Train Wreck and Hawaiian CBD strains. This strain is pretty frosty and very sticky. The smell is very pungent with a hint of citrus and mango that combine to give the pineapple scent. If you choose to smoke it, the taste is slightly sweet with a bit of cedar and cinnamon, and the flavors linger on the tongue nicely after an exhale. The terpene profile makes this strain ideal for treating inflammation, anxiety, depression, and pain. This strain may also help to boost your mood and improve your sleep.
About this brand
Lux Pharms
About this strain
Pineapple Express
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. This strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express. Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 18% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. According to growers, this strain will flower into dense curly buds with dark green foliage and firey amber hairs.
