CBD Oil Tinctures Tranquil Mint, 1000 mg

by LuxVite CBD

Each drop of LuxVite Naturals CBD Oil contains our THC-free phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil. Our product is simple to use and you can take it any time of the day to obtain your ideal serving of CBD. Our tinctures do not contain alcohol, are 100% THC Free and contain 1000 mg of USA Grown, full-spectrum CBD. At LuxVIte Naturals, we pride ourselves on producing the highest quality CBD products. To meet that mission, each LuxvVIte Naturals CBD product contains a unique code to view the product’s lab testing results. This data contains information about such things as the date of manufacture, attributes like consistency and color, potencies, terpenes, pesticides, heavy metals, solvents and so on. If you have any questions, don't hesitate to let us know!

Natural. When it comes to your health, you want to only consume the highest quality products. Our goal at LuxVite Naturals is simple, provide the best and most natural products for you, your family, and your pets. Made in USA. Our hemp is grown in the United States following strict organic guidelines. The hemp is then processed and purified into an oil that is rich in phytocannabinoids together with terpenes and other naturally occurring parts of the hemp plant. THC Free. The oil undergoes a process to remove all traces of THC (the part of cannabis that makes you "high"). For some products we introduce nanoemulsion technology which leads to greater absorption and bioavailability. Finally, every batch is tested to assure we are delivering the highest quality CBD product with zero THC! Money Back Guarantee. We are so sure of the quality of our products, that we offer you to try them risk-free with our free shipping and 30 day money back policies. That's because we know that we are the leader in organic, premium-grade CBD products with zero THC! Pets Too. At LuxVite Naturals, we know that pets are part of the family, so we offer two amazing products.