 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture – 500mg 15ml

Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture – 500mg 15ml

by Lynx CBD

Write a review
Lynx CBD Concentrates Ingestible Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture – 500mg 15ml

$50.00MSRP

About this product

Our lowest potency CBD Oil still has some bite. Containing 500mg of active Cannabinoids, this Full Spectrum 15ml CBD Tincture is the perfect “entry level” CBD Product. The mild flavor makes it great for sublingual delivery or for use in CBD edibles. 100% Natural with no synthetic flavors or artificial additives Conveniently sized dropper bottle Dropper top for simple administration Produced with Pesticide Free, Non-GMO CBD Oil. 500mg CBD Oil ~33.3mg of Cannabinoids per ml ~1.6mg of CBD per drop 15ml Container with dropper

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Lynx CBD Logo
Specializing in high-quality, natural CBD products. We ship to all 50 states, direct to your door, and without a prescription.