About this product

Our lowest potency CBD Oil still has some bite. Containing 500mg of active Cannabinoids, this Full Spectrum 15ml CBD Tincture is the perfect “entry level” CBD Product. The mild flavor makes it great for sublingual delivery or for use in CBD edibles. 100% Natural with no synthetic flavors or artificial additives Conveniently sized dropper bottle Dropper top for simple administration Produced with Pesticide Free, Non-GMO CBD Oil. 500mg CBD Oil ~33.3mg of Cannabinoids per ml ~1.6mg of CBD per drop 15ml Container with dropper