Hybrid

Dream Queen by M5 Farms, LLC

by M5 Farms, LLC

M5 Farms, LLC Cannabis Flower Dream Queen by M5 Farms, LLC

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Dream Queen

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Dream Queen is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blue Dream with Space Queen. Dream Queen produces effects that will leave you in a euphoric, dream-like state after just a few puffs. This strain is pungent and reminiscent of pineapple, bubblegum, citrus and menthol. Growers say this strain comes in very frosty, light green buds. This strain will have you sticking your nose back in the jar over and over again to smell its unique aroma.

