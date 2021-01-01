 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Emerald OG
Indica

Emerald OG

by Mad Cow Genetics

Write a review
Mad Cow Genetics Cannabis Flower Emerald OG

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Mad Cow Genetics Logo

About this strain

Emerald OG

Emerald OG
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Emerald OG, a strain developed by the California Breeders Association, is a vigorous cross that combines Fire OG with Emerald Diesel. The resulting hybrid was then backcrossed with the pollen from a Fire OG male to forge this indica-dominant hybrid. Emerald OG has a blend of mild floral and melon flavors that mix with pungent citrus notes and produce deep relaxing effects that are a great answer for migraines and sleepless nights.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review