A Walk in The Park , a cannabis chronicle thriller

by Mad Hatter Coffee and Tea Co

A Walk in The Park , a cannabis chronicle thriller

$25.00MSRP

About this product

Corpocracy is running rampant, the potentate is out of control, spurring a new wave of superheroes. They don’t have capes but they have an unyielding hope the world can be better. If Stephanie Beroe was a super hero, her name would be Green Queen. She knows cannabis. Pursued by several fortune 500 companies, Stephanie Beroe and her husband Remy, founders of a Cannabis infusion company, fall victim to sabotage. Then Remy disappears. Caught between a terrible secret and corporate malfeasance, she must decide who to trust and what to risk, throwing herself into the arms of billionaires. Driven by a fierce bond of love, they deploy out of the box skills to combat the dark side of the one percent. “A Walk in The Park is a brilliantly crafted novel that shares what life was like at ground zero of the burgeoning cannabis industry and exposes the darkest elements of human nature. All of this, woven around a nuanced, sexy, front-seat perspective to one of the world’s most impressive love affairs.” —Jean Weiss, author and editor, Yoga Journal, Outside Magazine, Delicious Living, Women’s Sports & Fitness.

About this brand

Mad Hatter Coffee and Tea Co Logo
THC and CBD infused Coffee, Tea, Mocha, Cocoa Mushroom Elixirs and Mocktails. Organic, Instant, Sugar - Soy - Gluten Free, Varietal Specific designed for specific conditions, healthy alternatives to most edibles!