 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Army Intelligence

Army Intelligence

by Mad Hatter Coffee and Tea Co

Write a review
Mad Hatter Coffee and Tea Co Edibles Beverages Army Intelligence

$12.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A fully caffeinated dark roast with low acidity, hand blended with spices. A Rubenesque body dressed in Mayan camouflage. A Sativan Siren, a loyal Patriot to the palate, this soldier is a steadfast defendee. Exiling Pain and discomfort in the most tastefully aromatic way. Coffee & Spices Sativan & Caffeinated, Active Blend.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Mad Hatter Coffee and Tea Co Logo
THC and CBD infused Coffee, Tea, Mocha, Cocoa Mushroom Elixirs and Mocktails. Organic, Instant, Sugar - Soy - Gluten Free, Varietal Specific designed for specific conditions, healthy alternatives to most edibles!