About this product
Enjoy all the benefits of CBD with our favorite chai tea. CBD or Cannabidiol Infused Beverages are available regardless of where you live. No Medical Marijuana card necessary. Our CBD is 99%+ pure anhydrous cannabidiol extract from imported agricultural hemp grown from non-GMO cultivars and processed in an ISO accredited laboratory in Europe. Legal in all states and available for purchase online.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Mad Hatter Coffee and Tea Co
THC and CBD infused Coffee, Tea, Mocha, Cocoa Mushroom Elixirs and Mocktails. Organic, Instant, Sugar - Soy - Gluten Free, Varietal Specific designed for specific conditions, healthy alternatives to most edibles!