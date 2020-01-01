 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
ImmortaliTea Mushroom Elixir

by Mad Hatter Coffee and Tea Co

arthy robust black tea blend. Black Tea, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Shitake, Phillenus, Poria Mushrooms, Osha, Pau de Arco, Ginko Biloba. Caffeinated/Sativan, Organic. Active Blend. Organically Blended for Health conscience and Health challenged. These Organic Tea blends contain Reishi, Turkey Tail, Shitake, Phellinus, Poria Mushrooms, Osha, Pau De Arco and Ginko Biloba. These ingredients are rumored for Anti-tumor, Anti-microbial, Immunomodulating, Anti-oxidant, Hepatitis B and C, antimalarial, HIV inhibitor, blood pressure and Cholesterol reduction, thrombosis, candida, chemotherapy symptom alleviation, pneumonia, tuberculosis, Alzheimer’s, nausea, sinusitis, asthma, tinnitus, True tonics for the health minded.

THC and CBD infused Coffee, Tea, Mocha, Cocoa Mushroom Elixirs and Mocktails. Organic, Instant, Sugar - Soy - Gluten Free, Varietal Specific designed for specific conditions, healthy alternatives to most edibles!