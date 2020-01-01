About this product

The Green Tea Goliath, Chaperoned by a Samurian sentry. It is rumored that green tea strengthens tooth enamel, and contains one of the highest levels of antioxidants. May be used to stabilize blood sugar levels in diabetics, clears skin affected by acne and aids in the treatments & prevention of cancer. Oolong, Jasmine & Gunpowder blended with spices. Sativan & Caffeinated, Active Blend.