IntensiTea

by Mad Hatter Coffee and Tea Co

$12.00MSRP

About this product

The Green Tea Goliath, Chaperoned by a Samurian sentry. It is rumored that green tea strengthens tooth enamel, and contains one of the highest levels of antioxidants. May be used to stabilize blood sugar levels in diabetics, clears skin affected by acne and aids in the treatments & prevention of cancer. Oolong, Jasmine & Gunpowder blended with spices. Sativan & Caffeinated, Active Blend.

About this brand

THC and CBD infused Coffee, Tea, Mocha, Cocoa Mushroom Elixirs and Mocktails. Organic, Instant, Sugar - Soy - Gluten Free, Varietal Specific designed for specific conditions, healthy alternatives to most edibles!