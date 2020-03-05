Garlic Cookies
Amnesia's love is deep enough to allow you to forget about your troubles when you're together. Those creative juices just seem to flow when Amnesia saunters through the door of your mind. The energy she releases is euphoric and you cannot help but want to express yourself on a deeper level.
on March 5th, 2020
I picked up an 1/8th of the Amnesia a few days ago because my go to Chocolope was out of stock... well what used to be my go to. This Amnesia is sativa perfection! Love the high! This bud is cured and processed with care and attention to detail. Well trimmed, sticky and it smells oh so good! I'm fairly picky when it comes to my bud and this stuff checks all the boxes! Smell 9/10 Taste 9.5/10 Cure/Trim 10/10 Presentation 8/10 Effect 10/10 If this is any indication of what Mad Mark Farms is all about then I can't wait to try out their other strains. Phenomenal job guys!
on January 15th, 2019
I received an eighth of Amnesia from Santa and I gotta say it is some good weed. Smells nice, smokes up very well because the flower is dry. The high is fairly intense and it either kills my nerve pain, or it makes me forget about it. Not sure which.
Amnesia is typically a sativa-dominant cannabis strain with some variation between breeders. Skunk, Cinderella 99, and Jack Herer are some of Amnesia’s genetic forerunners, passing on uplifting, creative, and euphoric effects ideal for treating mood disorders. Growers should expect a 9-10 week flowering period with moderate yields. This strain normally has a high THC and low CBD profile and produces intense psychotropic effects that new consumers should be wary of.