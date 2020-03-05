Jase9713 on March 5th, 2020

I picked up an 1/8th of the Amnesia a few days ago because my go to Chocolope was out of stock... well what used to be my go to. This Amnesia is sativa perfection! Love the high! This bud is cured and processed with care and attention to detail. Well trimmed, sticky and it smells oh so good! I'm fairly picky when it comes to my bud and this stuff checks all the boxes! Smell 9/10 Taste 9.5/10 Cure/Trim 10/10 Presentation 8/10 Effect 10/10 If this is any indication of what Mad Mark Farms is all about then I can't wait to try out their other strains. Phenomenal job guys!