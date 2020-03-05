 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Amnesia

by Mad Mark Farms

Amnesia's love is deep enough to allow you to forget about your troubles when you're together. Those creative juices just seem to flow when Amnesia saunters through the door of your mind. The energy she releases is euphoric and you cannot help but want to express yourself on a deeper level.

Jase9713

I picked up an 1/8th of the Amnesia a few days ago because my go to Chocolope was out of stock... well what used to be my go to. This Amnesia is sativa perfection! Love the high! This bud is cured and processed with care and attention to detail. Well trimmed, sticky and it smells oh so good! I'm fairly picky when it comes to my bud and this stuff checks all the boxes! Smell 9/10 Taste 9.5/10 Cure/Trim 10/10 Presentation 8/10 Effect 10/10 If this is any indication of what Mad Mark Farms is all about then I can't wait to try out their other strains. Phenomenal job guys!

Max_Driver

I received an eighth of Amnesia from Santa and I gotta say it is some good weed. Smells nice, smokes up very well because the flower is dry. The high is fairly intense and it either kills my nerve pain, or it makes me forget about it. Not sure which.

Amnesia

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Amnesia is typically a sativa-dominant cannabis strain with some variation between breeders. Skunk, Cinderella 99, and Jack Herer are some of Amnesia’s genetic forerunners, passing on uplifting, creative, and euphoric effects ideal for treating mood disorders. Growers should expect a 9-10 week flowering period with moderate yields. This strain normally has a high THC and low CBD profile and produces intense psychotropic effects that new consumers should be wary of.

 

After a hard shift, stumbling in the door from an exhausting day. Boots get kicked to the wayside, pants drop to the floor. You grab a bowl and plop on the couch. It's nice to breathe that dank air into your lungs and exhale the crap that doesn't matter until tomorrow. Washington grown, Mad Mark Farms is here to make your dankest dreams come true.