Hybrid

Chemdawg Live Resin 1g

by Mad Mark Farms

About this product

About this strain

Chemdawg

Chemdawg
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Chemdog has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdog is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away. 

Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdog tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling. 

About this brand

Mad Mark Farms Logo
After a hard shift, stumbling in the door from an exhausting day. Boots get kicked to the wayside, pants drop to the floor. You grab a bowl and plop on the couch. It's nice to breathe that dank air into your lungs and exhale the crap that doesn't matter until tomorrow. Washington grown, Mad Mark Farms is here to make your dankest dreams come true.