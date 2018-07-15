Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Grape ape, despite its intimidating dense exterior, is a gentle giant. This strain grown by Mad mark is an indica dominant hybrid that will lull you relaxation within its leafy trichome.
on July 15th, 2018
Tried this bud out tonight. Let me say one of the most relaxing high ever. I called my girlfriend and let me say. This thing really allows you to talk. I was really able to talk about feelings and let’s face it guys. We men don’t do that.
on July 28th, 2017
My favorite night time strain made by my farm of choice. Always a good strain to find, but you'd be hard pressed to find quality it matched by mad mark!
Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.