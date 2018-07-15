 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Grape Ape

by Mad Mark Farms

About this product

Grape ape, despite its intimidating dense exterior, is a gentle giant. This strain grown by Mad mark is an indica dominant hybrid that will lull you relaxation within its leafy trichome.

2 customer reviews

alwayshigh4

Tried this bud out tonight. Let me say one of the most relaxing high ever. I called my girlfriend and let me say. This thing really allows you to talk. I was really able to talk about feelings and let’s face it guys. We men don’t do that.

jackrosewilde

My favorite night time strain made by my farm of choice. Always a good strain to find, but you'd be hard pressed to find quality it matched by mad mark!

About this strain

Grape Ape

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.

About this brand

After a hard shift, stumbling in the door from an exhausting day. Boots get kicked to the wayside, pants drop to the floor. You grab a bowl and plop on the couch. It's nice to breathe that dank air into your lungs and exhale the crap that doesn't matter until tomorrow. Washington grown, Mad Mark Farms is here to make your dankest dreams come true.