Citron Kief 1g
by Nature's Heritage
1 gram
$29.99
Pickup 25.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Platinum OG is a 75/25 indica dominant hybrid bred by Apothecary Genetics.[1] It is believed that it stems from the combination of Master Kush, OG Kush, and an unknown third strain – believed to be Purps strain. Its genetics mix makes Platinum OG a heavy strain which is an indicator for most strains of Kush origin. The fact that Master Kush has some Skunk #1 in its genetics, Platinum OG strain classification is an impure indica strain as there is some sativa deep in its lineage. Bubba Kush is a heavy indica hybrid that enjoys very wide popularity. ... Bubba Kush is a classic indica with a solid sedative high that leaves users relaxed but still functional. It has a typically high THC content, ranging from 15% to 22%.
Be the first to review this product.
Canadian breeders at Dr. Greenthumb Seeds crossed the popular medicinal strain Pre -98 Bubba Kush with Ghost OG to create a hybrid with the flavor of Bubba, the potency of OG, and yields better than either of the two. With a sweet, pungent smell and flavors of fruity hash and diesel, Bubba OG is a potent strain suitable for treating pain, muscle spasms, nausea, and insomnia.