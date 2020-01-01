Animal Cookies x Jigga Cookies Shatter 0.5g
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Animal Cookies is the child of legendary strains GSC and Fire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks and grows dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. Jigga Cookies, The Biscotti indica-hybrid strain is a cross between Gelato 25 and South Florida OG. Jigga weed strains are particularly potent due to Jigga and Cookie Fam's expertise in pheno-hunting, the process of finding specific plants from a group that exhibit the desired characteristics and superior genetics.
