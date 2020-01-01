Blue Dynamite Shatter 0.5g
by Mad Terp Labs (MTL)Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our state of the art facility allows us to produce some of the top testing concentrates available to patients today From our closed loop system to our solvent-less rosin presses, mad terp labs strives to produce the most potent medicine in the cannabis industry
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Blue Dynamite
Blue Dynamite, bred by Next Generation Seeds in Canada, is an indica-dominant strain that provides heavy mind and body relaxation alongside a fruity, hashy flavor. This powerhouse indica was bred from a BC Grapefruit clone known as Dynamite and an Afghani-Blueberry hybrid called Avalon. Combining the flavorful qualities of Dynamite with the resinous potential Avalon enables, we're left with a potent strain that can budge even the most stubborn cases of pain, nausea, and sleeplessness. High Times recognized Blue Dynamite among its Top 10 Strains of 2007, solidifying a reputation that keeps this strain firmly set in the cannabis market.