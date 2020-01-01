Bubba OG Diamond Sauce 1g
by Mad Terp Labs (MTL)Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Bubba OG is an indica-dominant cultivar (80% indica / 20% sativa) that produces gigantic, log-shaped buds with dark green leaves mish-mashed with lighter green calyxes and bright orange hairs. A thick, fuzzy layer of trichomes saturates the buds from inside and out.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Bubba OG
Canadian breeders at Dr. Greenthumb Seeds crossed the popular medicinal strain Pre -98 Bubba Kush with Ghost OG to create a hybrid with the flavor of Bubba, the potency of OG, and yields better than either of the two. With a sweet, pungent smell and flavors of fruity hash and diesel, Bubba OG is a potent strain suitable for treating pain, muscle spasms, nausea, and insomnia.