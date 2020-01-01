Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Bubba OG is an indica-dominant cultivar (80% indica / 20% sativa) that produces gigantic, log-shaped buds with dark green leaves mish-mashed with lighter green calyxes and bright orange hairs. A thick, fuzzy layer of trichomes saturates the buds from inside and out.
Canadian breeders at Dr. Greenthumb Seeds crossed the popular medicinal strain Pre -98 Bubba Kush with Ghost OG to create a hybrid with the flavor of Bubba, the potency of OG, and yields better than either of the two. With a sweet, pungent smell and flavors of fruity hash and diesel, Bubba OG is a potent strain suitable for treating pain, muscle spasms, nausea, and insomnia.