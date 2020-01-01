Bubba OG Rosin 0.5g
by Mad Terp Labs (MTL)
About this product
Our state of the art facility allows us to produce some of the top testing concentrates available to patients today From our closed loop system to our solvent-less rosin presses, mad terp labs strives to produce the most potent medicine in the cannabis industry
About this strain
Bubba OG
Canadian breeders at Dr. Greenthumb Seeds crossed the popular medicinal strain Pre -98 Bubba Kush with Ghost OG to create a hybrid with the flavor of Bubba, the potency of OG, and yields better than either of the two. With a sweet, pungent smell and flavors of fruity hash and diesel, Bubba OG is a potent strain suitable for treating pain, muscle spasms, nausea, and insomnia.