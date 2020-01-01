 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Critical Mass Terp Stick 0.75g

Critical Mass Terp Stick 0.75g

by Mad Terp Labs (MTL)

Critical Mass Terp Stick 0.75g by Mad Terp Labs (MTL)

About this product

Critical Mass Terp Stick 0.75g by Mad Terp Labs (MTL)

About this strain

Critical Mass

Critical Mass
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Critical Mass is a combination of Afghani and Skunk #1 that originated from the breeder Mr. Nice Seed Bank. With a large "critical mass" of production, branches tend to snap from the weight of these dense buds. Flowering time is approximately 6-8 weeks, with a heavy leaf to flower ratio. However, due to the large production of flowering, this strain is susceptible to mold which can be reduced by growing indoors to reduce humidity. 

About this brand

Mad Terp Labs is a premier extraction company in Arizona serving up the finest medical cannabis concentrates on the market. Known by dabbers all across AZ as MTL. This brand showcases top shelf extracts created from the best parts of the best plants. The team at MTL have created a unique culture of glob dropping, terpene tasting, and aroma appreciation that only cannabis concentrates can provide. The products at MTL vary in all forms: There are THCa Diamonds, Solventless Rosin, Delta 8 Distillates, Live Sauce Cartridges & Classic Shatter to name just a few. Patients trust in Mad Terp Labs for delivering consistent quality, patient engagement and product development over the past few years. MTL has recently dropped NEW Gold Live Sauce Terp Tanks & Delta 8 Distillate! Be sure to try MTL's famous Diamonds at your local dispensary!