Full Spectrum RSO 1g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$1.00
In-store only 16.0 miles
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Crown Royale is a sweet indica-dominant hybrid that blends the best of parent strains Blueberry and Purple Kush together. This flower is a feast for the eyes with bright purple hues and deep green foliage. Just as delightful on the palate, Crown Royale exhibits notes of the forest floor with piney aromas and a telltale berry tartness. These scents show up in the flavor as a sweeter, fruiter pine. Enjoy this strain for pervasive physical effects that dull pain, nausea, and stress.
