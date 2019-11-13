Full Spectrum RSO 1g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$1.00
In-store only 16.0 miles
Our state of the art facility allows us to produce some of the top testing concentrates available to patients today From our closed loop system to our solvent-less rosin presses, mad terp labs strives to produce the most potent medicine in the cannabis industry
on November 13th, 2019
At GreenPharms Mesa I have gotten this type of shatter numerous times. Topping a deep bowl of flower with this shatter makes it taste great and it will hit you 3 different times after smoking it.
