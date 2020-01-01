DJ Short NR Crumble 1g
by Mad Terp Labs (MTL)
About this product
DJ Short Blueberry is an indica cannabis strain that is short in stature, baring dense deep green buds that contain purple, blue, and some red hues. Its scent and flavor are reminiscent of sweet blueberries, with undertones of skunk. The parent strains of DJ Short Blueberry are a cross between three: the indica Afghani, sativa Purple Thai, and sativa Thai.

DJ Short Blueberry
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
DJ Short Blueberry is a living legend. This is, was, and forever will be the west coast Blueberry varietal. The strain is sought-after and has been spliced into many different hybridized strains. DSBs genetics stem from DJ Short’s travels through Central America and Southeast Asia, where he gathered robust landrace genetics that would later blossom into some of the most revered cannabis strains on the planet. Finding a true cut of DSB is harder than it sounds, but if you do, savor it: You will be igniting a piece of cannabis history. Expect beautiful sedative effects that are second only to the incredible berry flavor of this flower.