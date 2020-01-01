 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Jesus Nug Run Sugar 1g

Jesus Nug Run Sugar 1g

by Mad Terp Labs (MTL)

Mad Terp Labs (MTL) Concentrates Solvent Jesus Nug Run Sugar 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Jesus

Jesus

Jesus, not to be confused with Jesus OG, is a Seattle staple grown by Solstice. This hybrid is a cross between White Widow and Blue Dynamite, a combination that gives rise to pungent, resin-loaded buds that smell of sweet lemon and herbs. Its cerebrally-focused effects give way to happy moods and outbursts of giggles, with soothing full-body relaxation trailing close behind.

Mad Terp Labs is a premier extraction company in Arizona serving up the finest medical cannabis concentrates on the market. Known by dabbers all across AZ as MTL. This brand showcases top shelf extracts created from the best parts of the best plants. The team at MTL have created a unique culture of glob dropping, terpene tasting, and aroma appreciation that only cannabis concentrates can provide. The products at MTL vary in all forms: There are THCa Diamonds, Solventless Rosin, Delta 8 Distillates, Live Sauce Cartridges & Classic Shatter to name just a few. Patients trust in Mad Terp Labs for delivering consistent quality, patient engagement and product development over the past few years. MTL has recently dropped NEW Gold Live Sauce Terp Tanks & Delta 8 Distillate! Be sure to try MTL's famous Diamonds at your local dispensary!