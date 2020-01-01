Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Kryptonic stimulates high-flying euphoria while combatting stress and pain at the same time. This strain offers up potent Indica effects that work to bond to create a force field of tingly relief that crushes pain and depression. The feelings are followed by a zoning focus that emphasize the wood and berry flavors.
