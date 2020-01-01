Krytonic Rosin Crumble 1g
About this product
Kryptonic stimulates high-flying euphoria while combatting stress and pain at the same time. This strain offers up potent Indica effects that work to bond to create a force field of tingly relief that crushes pain and depression. The feelings are followed by a zoning focus that emphasize the wood and berry flavors.
About this strain
Kryptonite
A mysterious clone-only hybrid, Kryptonite is rumored to be a cross between Mendocino Purps and Killer Queen created by breeders at the Bay Area’s famed Oaksterdam University. This strain is a good choice for those seeking to treat serious pain without overwhelming sleepiness. Kryptonite features a musty tropical fruit smell and a sweet, sugary flavor reminiscent of Cinderella 99, one of the parent strains to Killer Queen.