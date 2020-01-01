Full Spectrum RSO 1g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$1.00
In-store only 16.0 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Lemon OG, also known as Presidential Kush or Lemon OG Kush, is a hybrid cannabis strain, 60/40 Indica. The strain has some distant Kush relatives so it can smell like skunk or have diesel fuel undertones. The THC level ranges between 17 and 24 percent with a neglible CBD at just 0.13 percent.
Be the first to review this product.