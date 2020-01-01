LSD Shatter 0.5g
by Mad Terp Labs (MTL)
About this product
Our state of the art facility allows us to produce some of the top testing concentrates available to patients today From our closed loop system to our solvent-less rosin presses, mad terp labs strives to produce the most potent medicine in the cannabis industry
About this strain
LSD
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Pinene
- Myrcene
The LSD strain was bred by Barneys Farm, with a lineage from Mazar-I-Sharif and Skunk #1. It is a disease-resistant plant that does well in most growing conditions. The buds form in curved triangles, yielding approximately 600 grams per square meter. Flowering time is approximately 8-9 weeks. This strain is popular for its vivid euphoric experience and powerful body buzz.