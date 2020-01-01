 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Mystery Terp Stick 0.75g

Mystery Terp Stick 0.75g

by Mad Terp Labs (MTL)

Write a review
Mad Terp Labs (MTL) Cannabis Pre-rolls Mystery Terp Stick 0.75g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Mystery 98

Mystery 98

Mystery 98 is an indica-dominant hybrid of unknown origins; all that is known is that it descends from Pre-98 Bubba Kush. The smell and flavor are earthy and spicy while the effects provide full-body sedation alongside buzzing cerebral euphoria. With elevated levels of CBD, Mystery 98 is a great choice for patients treating pain or anyone seeking a relaxing escape after a long, stressful day.

About this brand

Mad Terp Labs (MTL) Logo
Mad Terp Labs is a premier extraction company in Arizona serving up the finest medical cannabis concentrates on the market. Known by dabbers all across AZ as MTL. This brand showcases top shelf extracts created from the best parts of the best plants. The team at MTL have created a unique culture of glob dropping, terpene tasting, and aroma appreciation that only cannabis concentrates can provide. The products at MTL vary in all forms: There are THCa Diamonds, Solventless Rosin, Delta 8 Distillates, Live Sauce Cartridges & Classic Shatter to name just a few. Patients trust in Mad Terp Labs for delivering consistent quality, patient engagement and product development over the past few years. MTL has recently dropped NEW Gold Live Sauce Terp Tanks & Delta 8 Distillate! Be sure to try MTL's famous Diamonds at your local dispensary!